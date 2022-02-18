English
    Aviation data: Air passenger traffic at 64.08 lakh, down 17.1% YoY in January

    Aviation data: Air passenger traffic has also fallen 43 percent month-on-month in January amid the third COVID-19 wave

    Moneycontrol News
    February 18, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Airlines suffered one of their worst months in recent times, as the COVID-19 variant Omicron wrecked their flight plan, according to latest data from the aviation regulator.

    DGCA reported monthly air passenger traffic for January, which noted a 43 percent month-on-month (MoM) fall in air traffic, at 64.08 lakh passengers. This was 17.1 percent lower as compared to January last year.

    The panic was severe and the capacity utilisation all domestic airlines fell, last month. Here's a quick look at the passenger load factor (PLF) for all airlines.
    AirlineJanuary 2022December 2021
    IndiGo66.6%80.2%
    SpiceJet73.4%86%
    Air India60.6%78.2%
    AirAsia India60.5%74.2%
    GoFIRST66.7%79%
    Vistara61.6%78.1%
    IndiGo was the largest airline, with 55.5 percent market share, for the month gone by. Following is the market share for the month of January, for the major airlines.
    January 2022Market Share
    IndiGo55.5%
    SpiceJet10.6%
    Air India10.2%
    Vistara7.5%
    AirAsia India4.6%
    GoFIRST9.9%

    In terms of passenger complaints, a total of 501 complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines in January 2022. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month been around 0.78.

    Major reasons for complaints are flight problem and refund. Of the total complaints received, around 85 percent or 427 have been addressed.

    Bearing the brunt of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the surge in cases of the Omicron variant, the aviation sector saw a lean December 2021, albeit with some silver linings.

    Per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in its monthly statement, the number of domestic passengers who flew in December stood at 1.12 crore, around 6.7 percent higher than the 1.05 crore travellers who boarded flights in November 2021.

    However, in the April-December 2021 period, domestic air passenger traffic remained 44 percent lower at 111 lakh against the corresponding period of FY20, according to ICRA.
    Tags: #air traffic #aviation #Business #coronavirus #India
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 02:01 pm

