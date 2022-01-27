Jamil Khatri, KPMG India’s audit spearhead steps down

Representative Image

Jamil Khatri, partner & Head of Audit and a member of the national leadership team at Big 4 firm KPMG India has stepped down after a tenure of 27 years. When contacted, the firm confirmed the exit in an official statement saying Khatri had decided to leave the firm to pursue other opportunities.

“ Jamil Khatri has resigned and over the course of the next few months will oversee the transition process at the firm,” a person told Moneycontrol. A second person added that it was immediately unclear where Khatri was headed and that he was evaluating several options.

Both the persons above spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

Khatri, who became partner at KPMG at the young age of 28, had founded the accounting advisory practice for India and was also the global head of the vertical. According to reports, he has assisted several Indian companies including ICICI, L&T, Wipro, Dr. Reddy’s, the Godrej group, MindTree and Tech Mahindra in transitioning to international accounting practices and in meeting their financial reporting and governance obligations for overseas listing.

The audit specialist is also an active investor in the startup space and backs several companies including digital health and wellness platform HealthifyMe.

Speaking on his exit, Jamil Khatri said: “I have had a fruitful and fulfilling innings with the firm and was fortunate to be a part of the firm almost since its inception in India. However, it is now time for me to pursue other opportunities that lie ahead. I wish the firm and its people, every success.”

The firm added “We have had a wonderful association with Jamil and wish him luck. His guidance, leadership and expertise have been instrumental to our success. Jamil helped rejuvenate the Audit practice and his contributions to the firm have been significant and we wish him all the best as he embarks on his new journey.”

On January 17th, Moneycontrol had reported that KPMG senior partner Vikram Hosangady, who earlier held positions like Head of Deal Advisory (Europe, Middle East, Africa and India), Head of Private Equity and Head of Clients and Markets had moved on to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities.

In October, 2021, Yezdi Nagporewalla was appointed as the new CEO of KPMG in India for a term commencing February 7 and ending on December 31, 2026. Yezdi will succeed Arun M. Kumar, the current Chairman and CEO who completes his five-year term on February 6.