Senior dealmaker Vikram Hosangady quits KPMG India

M&A specialist Vikram Hosangady, a Big 4 veteran of 25 years who was a member of the KPMG India Leadership Team, has quit the firm after a stint of around 16 years, multiple industry sources in the know told Moneycontrol.

During his stint at KPMG India, Hosangady held key positions like Head of Deal Advisory (Europe, Middle East, Africa and India), Head of Private Equity and Head of Clients and Markets. His sectoral focus included chemicals and lifesciences, according to the firm’s website.

“Vikram Hosangady has moved on and as of now he plans to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities. His exit took place a few days back,” said one of the persons cited above.

Another person added that Hosangady was likely to spend time mentoring growth stage companies and focus on value creation.

“ He is looking at aspects like pre-IPO preparation, handling of investors and the entire transformation agenda. Over time a small team may join him.” this person added.

A third person added that since Hosangady has worked with several PE majors, a potential role involving their portfolio firms cannot be ruled out as well.

All the 3 persons above spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

When contacted, a KPMG India spokesperson confirmed his departure. “Yes, he's moved on to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities,” the spokesperson said. Hosangady was unavailable for an immediate comment.

Currently, at KPMG India, the advisory vertical is headed by Anindya Basu. He also oversees the Clients and Markets space along with Harsha Razdan and Nitish Poddar leads the private equity vertical.

In October, 2021, Yezdi Nagporewalla was appointed as the new CEO of KPMG in India for a term commencing February 7 and ending on December 31, 2026. Yezdi will succeed Arun M. Kumar, the current Chairman and CEO who completes his five-year term on February 6.

On May 5th, 2021 Moneycontrol reported that KPMG Partner Sanjay Singh had quit to join Asia-focused investment bank BDA Partners as MD & Head of India.

RUSH TO TAP BIG 4 TALENT

In the last two years, other Big 4 firms have also witnessed exits by senior partners.

In December, EY M&A partner Nitin Savara joined Zomato as Deputy CFO, a story which was first broken by Moneycontrol on September 25.

In 2020, two other EY partners, namely Charanjit Attra and V Krishnakumar, quit to take on roles in India Inc. On 30th August, Moneycontrol was the first to report that Attra, a partner in Financial Accounting Advisory Services (FAAS) would join State Bank of India as its new CFO.

Later, on September 29, Moneycontrol also broke the story of pharma investment banking partner Krishnakumar joining private equity fund ChrysCapital backed mid-cap branded formulations player Eris Lifesciences as an Executive Director.

Former PwC India advisory leader Deepankar Sanwalka also joined India’s most valuable startup Paytm’s core leadership team as President (Enterprise Functions).