App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 06:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Iqbal Mirchi case: ED arrests DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan

In November last year, Wadhawan met ED officials and reportedly submitted some documents related to deals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 27 arrested DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan in connection with the Iqbal Mirchi case.

The agency has been probing a case of money laundering against late drug trafficker Iqbal Memon alias Mirchi.

In November last year, Wadhawan met ED officials and reportedly submitted some documents related to deals.

The Enforcement Directorate has been given Wadhawan's custody for two days till January 29. 



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 27, 2020 05:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Iqbal mirchi case #Kapil Wadhawan

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.