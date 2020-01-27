Iqbal Mirchi case: ED arrests DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan

In November last year, Wadhawan met ED officials and reportedly submitted some documents related to deals.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 27 arrested DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan in connection with the Iqbal Mirchi case.
The agency has been probing a case of money laundering against late drug trafficker Iqbal Memon alias Mirchi.In November last year, Wadhawan met ED officials and reportedly submitted some documents related to deals.
First Published on Jan 27, 2020 05:30 pm