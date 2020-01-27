Iqbal Mirchi case: ED arrests DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 27 arrested DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan in connection with the Iqbal Mirchi case.

The agency has been probing a case of money laundering against late drug trafficker Iqbal Memon alias Mirchi.



The Enforcement Directorate has been given Wadhawan's custody for two days till January 29.



In November last year, Wadhawan met ED officials and reportedly submitted some documents related to deals.