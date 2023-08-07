Yatharth Hospital shares close with 11% premium on debut

Yatharth Hospital' debut fails to meet analysts' expectations. It was the first listing in current month.

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services' debut on the bourses failed to meet analysts' expectations, which may be due to volatility in the equity markets. The stock closed with an 11 percent premium over the issue price on August 7, the listing day.

The stock opened at Rs 306.10, which was also its day's low, a 2 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 300 per share, which was much lower than analysts' expectations of at least a 20 percent listing premium. Even on an intraday basis, it did not go to the expected premium despite healthy IPO subscription numbers.

Yatharth Hospital touched an intraday high of Rs 343.10 and finally settled at Rs 333.85 on the NSE, up 11.28 percent over the issue price, with a volume of 2.22 crore equity shares, while on the BSE, it closed at Rs 333.75, with a volume of 15.16 lakh equity shares.

"The listing is well below expectations, given the strong subscription rate that the IPO received earlier. However, the current market uncertainty is likely to blame for the muted response from investors," Yatharth Hospital's IPO from Anubhuti Mishra, equity research analyst at Swastika Investmart said.

Investors who are looking for short-term gains may book profits at this level. However, aggressive investors who believe in the long-term prospects of the company may hold the stock with a stop loss at around the issue price, she advised.

The Noida-based super-speciality hospital chain launched its maiden public issue towards the end of last month and raised Rs 686.55 crore via IPO. The price band for the offer was Rs 285-300 per share.

This was the first listing in the current month, and 16th in the current calendar year after Netweb Technologies, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Senco Gold, Cyient DLM, Ideaforge Technology, and Mankind Pharma among others.

