Exclusive | Warburg Pincus-backed Kalyan Jewellers files DRHP for Rs 1,750-crore IPO

Kalyan Jewellers, the Kerala-based leading jewellery retail firm backed by private equity major Warburg Pincus, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator SEBI for a Rs 1,750-crore initial public offer (IPO), sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol was the first to report on the revival of the company’s listing plans and the timeline for filing of documents on August 1, 2020. The last listing by a pureplay jewellery player was nearly 8 years back when the Rs 600-crore PC Jewellers IPO opened in December 2012.

“The IPO will facilitate a partial exit for the private equity investor. The proceeds will be used for working capital, store expansion and will also facilitate debt reduction,” one of the individuals’ cited above told Moneycontrol.

A second individual added, “The fresh issue component will be Rs 1,000 crores and the promoters and Warburg Pincus will dilute stake worth Rs 250 crore and Rs 500 crore, respectively.”

“Axis Capital, Citi, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital are the investment banks working on the IPO,” said a third individual.

“ Law firm AZB & Partners is the counsel to the company, Khaitan & Co is advising the investment banks and Warburg Pincus was advised by Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas,” according to two other individuals familiar with the proposed IPO.

All five individuals spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

Moneycontrol could not immediately contact Kalyan Jewellers, Warburg Pincus, the i-bankers and law firms for an official comment. This article will be updated as soon as we hear from them.

The filing comes at a time when the jewellery sector, pounded earlier due to the outbreak of COVID-19, is betting on the wedding and festive season for a full-fledged revival. Gold prices have also been choppy since hitting record highs of around Rs 56,200 on August 7th, 2020. On the other hand, stocks of listed players in the segment like Titan, Vaibhav Global & Renaissance Global have risen sharply in the last three months.

“Around 80% of our showrooms are currently operational and we are witnessing normalcy as far as footfalls are concerned. Sales have picked up and we are almost close to the same-store performance of this time last year, “ said Kalyan Jewellers CMD TS Kalyanaraman in a recent report.

THE PRIVATE EQUITY CONNECTION

Warburg Pincus has collectively invested around Rs 1,700 crore in two tranches in Kalyan Jewellers. Its initial investment of Rs 1,200 crore in 2014 was the biggest private equity investment ever in the jewellery sector in India, followed by a second smaller round of Rs 500 crore in 2017.

According to a report released by rating agency ICRA in September 2019, Warburg Pincus has a 30 percent stake in the jewellery firm.

KNOW YOUR JEWELLER!

Kalyan Jewellers had an operating income of Rs 7,454 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 50 crore in FY19, said the ICRA report cited above. The company has a debt repayment obligation of Rs. 80 crore each in FY2020 and FY2021, the report added.

It has over 135 showrooms across 19 states and two Union Territories and also has an online brand called ‘Candere by Kalyan Jewellers’. The firm is present in five countries, including the Middle East region, and has over 750 ‘My Kalyan’ stores in India, which function as customer touch points and feeders to the showrooms.