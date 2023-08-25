English
    Vishnu Prakash R Pungulia IPO sees 7.48 times booking on bidding Day 2

    Led by promoter Vishnu Prakash Punglia, the Jodhpur-based construction company aims to garner Rs 308.88 crore via public issue of 3.12 crore equity shares comprising only fresh issue.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    August 25, 2023 / 02:39 PM IST
    Investors picked up 16.4 crore equity shares of Vishnu Prakash R Pungulia in the maiden public issue on August 25, the second day of bidding. This was 7.48 times that of the offer size of 2.19 crore shares.

    The overwhelming response may be attributed to higher government spending on infrastructure through initiatives such as Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, AMRUT and Swachh Bharat, along with healthy financials and fair valuations compared to peers.

    High net-worth individuals and retail investors remained ahead in terms of bidding numbers, buying 11.93 times and 9.8 times the allotted quota. Up to 15 percent and 35 percent of the issue portion has been reserved for both categories, respectively.

    Qualified institutional buyers, who will get up to 50 percent shares in the issue, have bid 24 percent shares against their reserved portion.

    The part set aside for employees has been subscribed 4.33 times. The offer includes 3 lakh shares for the company's employees who will get those shares at a discount of Rs 9 each to the final offer price.

    Led by promoter Vishnu Prakash Punglia, the Jodhpur-based construction company aims to garner Rs 308.88 crore via public issue of 3.12 crore equity shares comprising only fresh issue.

    That means the entire issue proceeds will be received by the company and will be utilised for the purchase of equipment and machineries amounting to Rs 62.2 crore, working capital requirements of Rs 150 crore, and the remaining money for general corporate purposes.

    The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with experience in design and construction of various infrastructure projects operates in four businesses water supply, railway, road, and irrigation network. But most of its business comes from the water supply projects (WSPs).

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    first published: Aug 25, 2023 02:11 pm

