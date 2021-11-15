MARKET NEWS

English
IPO

Tarsons Products IPO subscribed 52% on day one, retail portion fully booked

Tarsons Products plans to garner Rs 1,023.84 crore through the public issue at an upper price band of Rs 662 per share.

Moneycontrol News
November 15, 2021 / 12:17 PM IST
Tarsons

Tarsons

 
 
The initial public offering of Tarsons Products, an Indian Labware company, received bids for 56.61 lakh equity shares out of 1.08 crore up for grabs, subscribing 52 percent on the debut day, November 15.

The offer size has been reduced from 1.54 crore equity shares earlier as the company raised Rs 305.96 crore from anchor investors on November 12.

The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 103 percent while non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 5 percent.

Employees, for whom 60,000 equity shares are reserved, have put in bids of 2,156 shares. Qualified institutional buyers are yet to place in the bids.

The issue closes on November 17.

Tarsons Products is planning to garner Rs 1,023.84 crore through the public issue, at an upper price band of Rs 662 per share. The offer comprised a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 873.84 crore by promoters and investors.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from fresh issue for repaying of debt, and capital expenditure for new manufacturing facility at Panchla, West Bengal, besides general corporate purposes.

“Considering the trailing twelve months (June 2021) adjusted EPS of Rs 16.30 on a post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E (price-to-earnings) of 40.61 with a market cap of Rs 3,522.3 crore. There are no listed entities whose business portfolio is comparable with that of the company’s business and comparable to their scale of operations,” said Marwadi Financial Services.

The brokerage has assigned a ‘subscribe’ rating to this IPO as the company is a leading Indian supplier in the life sciences space with strong brand recognition and quality products and provides a diverse range of labware products across varied customer segments. Also, it is available at reasonable valuation on an absolute basis.

Tarsons Products is engaged in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of consumables, reusables and others, including bench-top equipment.

Its product portfolio is classified into three categories – Consumables, Reusables, and Others (it includes benchtop instrumentation such as vortex shakers and centrifuges pipettors).

The company, which operates through five manufacturing facilities located in West Bengal, has customers such as Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, National Centre for Biological Sciences, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Syngene International, Metropolis Healthcare, and Dr Lal Path Labs.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
Tags: #IPO - Issues Open #Tarsons Products
first published: Nov 15, 2021 10:17 am

