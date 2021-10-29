MARKET NEWS

SJS Enterprises raises Rs 240 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Notable investors that participated in the anchor book were Tara Emerging Asia Liquid Fund, Societe Generale, Nomura, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

Moneycontrol News
October 29, 2021 / 08:57 PM IST

SJS Enterprises, one of the leading players in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, garnered Rs 240 crore from 18 anchor investors on October 29, ahead of the opening of its initial public offering.

The company in consultation with merchant bankers has finalised allocation of 44,28,043 equity shares to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 542 per equity share, said SJS in its BSE filing.

Domestic investors included Axis Mutual Fund, Franklin MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Avendus and Edelweiss also invested in the company.

The offer of SJS Enterprises will open for subscription on November 1 and close on November 3. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 531-542 per share.

The company is planning to raise Rs 800 crore through its public issue, which is entirely an offer for sale by Evergraph Holdings Pte Ltd (Rs 710 crore) and KA Joseph (Rs 90 crore).

SJS Enterprises is one of the leading decorative aesthetics suppliers with the widest product coverage across decorative aesthetics pertaining to major vehicle segments such as two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and consumer durables. In addition, it also manufactures a wide range of aesthetics products that cater to the requirements of the commercial vehicles, medical devices, farm equipment and sanitaryware industries.

Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Oct 29, 2021 08:57 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.