SJS Enterprises raises Rs 240 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

SJS Enterprises, one of the leading players in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, garnered Rs 240 crore from 18 anchor investors on October 29, ahead of the opening of its initial public offering.

The company in consultation with merchant bankers has finalised allocation of 44,28,043 equity shares to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 542 per equity share, said SJS in its BSE filing.

Notable investors that participated in the anchor book were Tara Emerging Asia Liquid Fund, Societe Generale, Nomura, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

Domestic investors included Axis Mutual Fund, Franklin MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Avendus and Edelweiss also invested in the company.

The offer of SJS Enterprises will open for subscription on November 1 and close on November 3. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 531-542 per share.

The company is planning to raise Rs 800 crore through its public issue, which is entirely an offer for sale by Evergraph Holdings Pte Ltd (Rs 710 crore) and KA Joseph (Rs 90 crore).

SJS Enterprises is one of the leading decorative aesthetics suppliers with the widest product coverage across decorative aesthetics pertaining to major vehicle segments such as two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and consumer durables. In addition, it also manufactures a wide range of aesthetics products that cater to the requirements of the commercial vehicles, medical devices, farm equipment and sanitaryware industries.

Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.