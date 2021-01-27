MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Sebi in talks to cut down minimum application size to help retail investors

SEBI is in talks to reduce the minimum application size from Rs 15,000 to Rs 7,500-8,000. If the application size is decreased, then the number of subscriptions will increase, which is helpful to retail investors, say sources.

Tarun Sharma
January 27, 2021 / 06:48 PM IST
SEBI headquarters (Representative image)

SEBI headquarters (Representative image)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India’s capital and commodity markets regulator is in talks to cut down the minimum application size for IPOs from Rs 15,000 to Rs 7,500 in an attempt to provide higher subscriptions to retail investors.

“Sebi has received several complaints from retail investor associations that retail investors are unable to get IPO subscription in most of the good IPOs,” a source, who is close to the discussions being held by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, told Moneycontrol.

A second source said, “Sebi is in talks to reduce the minimum application size from Rs 15,000 to Rs 7,500-8,000. If the lot size  is decreased, then the number of subscriptions will increase, which is helpful to retail investors.”

The last year saw a host of successful IPOs where the number of retail investor applications was very high.

In the Happiest Minds Technologies IPO, which was subscribed 150 times, retail investors’ subscription was 70.94 times. Similarly, in the case of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, the retail subscription was 68 times. For the Mazagon Dock and IRCTC offerings, retail investor subscription was around 36 times and 15 times respectively. All these IPOs opened at a premium but retail investors were allotted fewer shares as compared with their applications.

Close

Related stories

A market expert told Moneycontrol: “Sebi has limited scope to accommodate retail investors in the IPO segment. The regulator has already given 35 percent special allotment for retail investors for companies which are profitable, and for loss-making companies allotment is fixed at 10 percent of total IPO size.”

Sonam Kapoor, Managing Partner at KS Legal and Associates, said, “A common problem most retail investors face is the inability to get their hands onto good IPOs. However, a probable amendment which aims to bring down the minimum subscription lot size to Rs 7,000-8,000 is likely to benefit retail investors and propel a higher number of subscriptions. Although trading volumes may not be impacted at large, the amendment of norms will inevitably benefit retail investors in the long run, but to a limited extent.”

“If Sebi is pushing retail investors towards mutual funds, then it need not worry about retail participation in IPOs. If, however, they believe that retail investors should participate directly in the market through investing in individual stocks, then this measure is helpful,” said Amit Tandon, managing director of IIAS proxy advisory service.
Tarun Sharma
TAGS: #Business #Happiest Minds Technologies #India #IPO #IRCTC #markets #Mazagon Dock #Mrs Bectors Food Specialities #SEBI #stocks
first published: Jan 27, 2021 06:48 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.