SBFC Finance IPO to open on August 3, to raise Rs 1,025 crore

SBFC Finance IPO comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 425 crore by promoters

Non-banking finance company SBFC Finance has decided to launch its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on August 3. The company plans to raise Rs 1,025 crore from the offering.

The offer comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 425 crore by the promoters. Arpwood Partners Investment Advisors LLP, Arpwood Capital and Eight45 Services LLP are selling shares in the issue.

The public issue will close on August 7. The anchor book will open bidding for anchor investors for a day on August 2.

(This is a developing story, please follow for more updates)