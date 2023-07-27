Federal Bank's NBFC arm FedFina refiles draft papers for IPO

After the IPO, FedFina would continue to be a subsidiary of Federal Bank. The parent holds a 74 per cent stake

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd (FedFina), the NBFC arm of Federal Bank, has refiled draft papers for an IPO with Sebi after an earlier attempt to sell shares was aborted due to unfavourable market conditions, multiple people in the know told Moneycontrol.

"Yes, the re-filing was done this week. The fresh issue portion is around Rs 750 crore and there is also an OFS component. Private equity investor True North and parent Federal Bank may sell stakes," said one of the persons above.

A second person confirmed the re-filing of draft documents by FedFina.

"Capital is a raw material for an NBFC like FedFina, which is growing at a good pace. Last year was soft for financial stocks, the timing is better now and the firm plans to launch before elections," the person added.

A third person told Moneycontrol, " ICICI Securities, JM Financial, Equirus Capital and BNP Paribas are the i-bankers to the issue."

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and JSA are the legal advisors as per the draft documents filed last year.

All three persons above spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

Moneycontrol could not elicit an immediate comment from Federal Bank, True North and the advisors. This article will be updated as soon as we hear from them.

About FedFina

FedFina had filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator last year for an IPO. But the plans were aborted due to unfavourable market conditions and later, the regulatory approval for the listing lapsed.

On July 18, the board of directors of Federal Bank gave the nod again for an IPO. After the IPO, FedFina would continue to be a subsidiary of Federal Bank. The parent holds a 74 per cent stake.

According to its website, FedFina has more than 573 branches and an AUM in excess of Rs 6,187 crore. The firm received its NBFC license in 2010 and caters to products like gold loans, home loans, loans against property and business loans.