business Paytm listing: Watch founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma addresses concerns of investors In one of the country's largest IPOs ever, online payments firm Paytm got listed for $2.2 billion at a valuation of around $20 billion. The company will use the net proceeds from its fresh issue for growing and strengthening the Paytm ecosystem, and investing in new business initiatives, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships, besides general corporate purposes. Listen to Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma talk about the journey going forward.