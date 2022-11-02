Medanta mobilises Rs 661 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

Representative image.

Global Health, the operator of hospital chain 'Medanta', has mopped up Rs 661.67 crore via anchor book on November 2, ahead of the public issue opening. As many as 52 investors subscribed to the IPO through the anchor book.

The company in its BSE filing said that after consultation with merchant bankers, it has finalised the allocation of 1.96 crore equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 336 per share, the upper end of the price band.

Marquee investors participated in the offer included the Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Nomura Trust, Stichting Depositary APG Emerging Markets Equity Pool, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, Polar Capital Funds Plc, Government Pension Fund Global, Cohesion MK Best Ideas, and Affin Hwang INR Flexi Fund.

Domestic investors such as HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Axis Mutual Fund, Nippon Life, SBI Life Insurance, Edelweiss, Max Life Insurance, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life, HDFC Life Insurance, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, and L&T Mutual Fund also invested in the company via anchor book.

Global Health, one of the largest private multi-speciality tertiary care providers operating in the North and East regions of India, is planning to raise Rs 2,205.6 crore through the public issue.

The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 500 crore, and an offer for sale of 5.07 crore equity shares by selling shareholders.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 319-336 per share.

Half of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors, and the balance 35 percent for retail investors.