business Life After Listing: Ep 02 Sanjay Purohit, Director and CEO, Sapphire Foods India Since September 2020 India has seen a steady launch of IPOs with companies across sectors tapping the primary markets. 'Life After Listing' is a special series that captures changes that come with this milestone. In this episode, Sapphire Foods', one of two franchise owners of Yum Brands' KFC and Pizza Hut in India, listed in November 2021, Director and CEO Sanjay Purohit talks to Anuradha Sengupta on the road ahead.