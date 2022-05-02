English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    LIC IPO anchor book oversubscribed after Norway, Singapore dived in

    LIC, on course for its Rs 21,000 crore IPO, aims to raise up to Rs 5,630 crore at the upper end of the price band from anchors.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 02, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST

    The anchor investor portion of Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) initial public offering (IPO) has been oversubscribed due to strong demand, CNBC TV-18 reported quoting sources on May 2.

    Norges Bank Investment Management and GIC -- sovereign wealth funds of Norway and Singapore respectively -- are likely to have anchored the public issue.

    The IPO opened today for anchors and will run for the public from May 4-9.

    LIC, on course for its Rs 21,000 crore IPO, aims to raise up to Rs 5,630 crore at the upper end of the price band from anchors. The firm has reserved around 59.29 million shares for the anchor portion.

    The government has been given permission by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to sell 3.5 percent of its stake in the insurer through the IPO.

    Close

    Earlier the government had announced an IPO size of 5 percent but was trimmed to 3.5 percent last month due to market conditions.

    The company's embedded value - or measure of consolidated shareholders value in an insurance firm - was estimated at ₹5.4 lakh crore in September. The evaluation was done by the international actuarial firm Milliman Advisors.

     

     



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #LIC IPO #LIC IPO anchors #LIC IPO details #LIC IPO News #LIC IPO timing
    first published: May 2, 2022 12:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.