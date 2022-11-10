Inox Green Energy Services mobilises Rs 333 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Representative image.

Inox Green Energy Services, a subsidiary of Inox Wind, has raised Rs 333 crore from 27 anchor investors ahead of its maiden public issue.

The wind power operation and maintenance service provider in its BSE filing said it has finalised the allocation of 5.12 crore equity shares to anchor investors at the upper price band of Rs 65 per share.

The offer will open for subscription on November 11 and the closing date will be November 15.

Marquee investors participated in the anchor book were Volrado Ventures, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Authum Investment, Saint Capital Fund, Eriska Investment Fund, Cohesion MK Best Ideas, Coeus Global Opportunities Fund, Citigroup, Dovetail India Fund, AG Dynamic, ICICI Prudential, HDFC Trustee, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Edelweiss, and JM Financial.

Inox Green Energy Services is planning to mop up Rs 740 crore via public issue which comprises a fresh issue and an offer for sale of Rs 370 crore each.

The fresh issue proceeds will be used by the company for repaying debts. The price band for the offer is Rs 61-65 per share.

Up to 75 percent of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.