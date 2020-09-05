Explained | K-Pop band BTS' backer Big Hit Entertainment prepares for IPO

Big Hit Entertainment, the manager of the hugely popular South Korean boy band BTS, is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) with a listing expected later this year, media reports have said.

In early August, Big Hit received preliminary approval for its planned initial public offering (IPO) that could raise up to 962.6 billion won or around $811 million.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gives details of the South Korean band's share in the IPO.