App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Equitas Small Finance Bank gets SEBI nod to float IPO

Equitas SFB has proposed to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds from the offer towards augmenting its Tier I capital base to meet the future capital requirements.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Equitas Small Finance Bank, the subsidiary of Equitas Holdings, on March 3 received Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) approval to launch initial public offering.

The issue consists of a fresh issue of Rs 550 crore and an offer for sale of 8 crore equity shares.

Equitas SFB had filed the draft red herring prospectus with the SEBI on December 16 last year.

Close

The offer includes a reservation of up to Rs 100 crore for subscription by eligible shareholders of Equitas Holdings and a reservation aggregating up to Rs 5 crore for subscription by eligible employees.

related news

Equitas SFB has proposed to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds from the offer towards augmenting its Tier I capital base to meet the future capital requirements.

Equitas Small Finance Bank is the largest SFB in India in terms of the number of banking outlets, and the second-largest in India in terms of assets under management and total deposits in fiscal 2019.

JM Financial, Edelweiss Financial Services and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 12:57 pm

tags #Equitas Holdings #Equitas Small Finance Bank #IPO - Upcoming Issues

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.