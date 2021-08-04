Devyani International IPO: Get ready for a tasty bite

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Devyani International Limited (DIL) is the largest franchisee of the Yum brands in India (Yum owns KFC and Pizza Hut brands globally). For KFC, DIL has rights for South and East India as well as Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Mumbai, some cities in Uttar Pradesh and J&K. For Pizza Hut, it has rights for Northern and Eastern India (recently acquired rights to open delivery stores pan-India except Tamil Nadu). Out of Yum’s total store count of 857 in India in CY20,...