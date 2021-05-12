business COVID second wave took us by surprise: InfoEdge CEO Hitesh Oberoi Hitesh Oberoi, the CEO and MD of Info Edge, which runs portals such as Naukri, Jeevansathi and 99 acres, apart from being an investor in unicorns such as Zomato and Policybazaar spoke to Moneyocntrol's Chandra R Srikanth on the harrowing few weeks as the second wave of Coronavirus hit India like a Tsunami. From running around for beds and oxygen for affected employees, Oberoi says things are now beginning to stabilise and will get better in a couple of weeks. He also said IPOs of companies such as Zomato, which filed its DRHP recently are on track and that the demand for digital skills continues.