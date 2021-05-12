MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More

business

COVID second wave took us by surprise: InfoEdge CEO Hitesh Oberoi

Hitesh Oberoi, the CEO and MD of Info Edge, which runs portals such as Naukri, Jeevansathi and 99 acres, apart from being an investor in unicorns such as Zomato and Policybazaar spoke to Moneyocntrol's Chandra R Srikanth on the harrowing few weeks as the second wave of Coronavirus hit India like a Tsunami. From running around for beds and oxygen for affected employees, Oberoi says things are now beginning to stabilise and will get better in a couple of weeks. He also said IPOs of companies such as Zomato, which filed its DRHP recently are on track and that the demand for digital skills continues.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.