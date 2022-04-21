English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Campus Activewear sets IPO price band at Rs 278-292 per share

    The three-day initial share-sale will open for public subscription from April 26 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on April 25, according to the company.

    PTI
    April 21, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

    Athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear on Thursday fixed a price band of Rs 278-292 a share for its Rs 1,400-crore initial public offering (IPO).

    The three-day initial share-sale will open for public subscription from April 26 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on April 25, according to the company. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 4,79,50,000 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

    Those offering shares in the OFS include promoters — Hari Krishna Agarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal — and existing shareholders — TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd, QRG Enterprises Ltd, Rajiv Goel and Rajesh Kumar Gupta. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 4,79,50,000 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

    At present, promoters hold 78.21 per cent stake in the company while TPG Growth and QRG Enterprises own 17.19 per cent and 3.86 per cent shareholding, respectively. At the upper end of the price band, the public issue is expected to fetch Rs 1,400 crore.

    Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. Further, 2 lakh shares have been reserved for the company's employees. Investors can bid for a minimum of 51 shares and in multiples thereof.

    Close

    Related stories

    BofA Securities India, JM Financial, CLSA India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the merchant bankers that advise the company on the public issue. Campus Activewear introduced the brand 'Campus' in 2005 and offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family.

    As of fiscal year 2020, the brand has about 15 per cent of market share in the branded sports and athleisure footwear industry in India by value, which increased to approximately 17 per cent in fiscal year 2021.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Campus Activewear #Campus Activewear IPO
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 03:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.