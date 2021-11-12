Business in the Week Ahead (November 15-19, 2021)

Fear is in the air. US inflation has already hit a 30-year high, posing a stiff challenge to the Fed’s “transitory” narrative. In fact, the theme of “transitory for longer” is gaining ground. This could well mean the Fed may get on to the trajectory of rate hikes sooner than expected. Will it cause a problem? Take it from the RBI governor, we are in a much better shape than in 2013 to brave taper tantrums, if any, thanks to...