Brookfield India REIT IPO share allotment finalised: Check your application status

Brookfield India will list its REIT units on the BSE and NSE on February 17, as per the schedule available in the prospectus.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST
 
 
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, India's only institutionally managed public commercial real estate vehicle, has finalised the IPO share allocation on February 11, after closing the public issue last week. Investors can check the application status through two options.

The allotment can be checked on the IPO registrar's website. One has to first select either PAN number, Application Number or DP Client ID. Select 'Brookfield India Real Estate Trust' and then enter either 'PAN Number', 'Application Number' or 'DP Client ID' to know the actual application status.

Investors can also check the share allotment on the BSE website, by following these three easy steps. Select 'Equity' and 'Issue Name' (Brookfield India Real Estate Trust), Enter 'Application Number' and 'PAN Number', and finally click on 'Search' button to know the application status.

Investors, who will not get shares in the IPO, will receive their money back. Brookfield India will list its REIT units on the BSE and NSE on February 17, as per the schedule available in the prospectus.

The REIT, sponsored by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, raised Rs 3,800 crore through a public issue which was subscribed 7.94 times during February 3-5. Institutional as well as other investors provided strong support to the issue as their reserved portion was subscribed 4.78 times and 11.74 times respectively.

Brookfield REIT will utilise IPO proceeds for repayment of debts availed by its Asset SPVs. It owns an initial portfolio of 4 large campus format office parks which are located in Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida and Kolkata with an initial portfolio size of 14.0 million square feet (msf), comprising 10.3 msf of completed area, 0.1 under development and 3.7 msf of future development.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Brookfield India Real Estate Trust #IPO - News
first published: Feb 11, 2021 10:15 pm

