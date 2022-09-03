English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Blue Jet Healthcare files draft papers with SEBI to raise funds via IPO

    The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale of upto 21.68 million shares by its existing promoters and shareholders.

    Ravindra Sonavane
    September 03, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST

    Mumbai-based pharmaceutical ingredients maker Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds via an initial public offering.

    The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale of upto 21.68 million shares by its existing promoters and shareholders. Akshay Bansarilal Arora will sell around 18.37 million shares while Shiven Akshay Arora will offload upto 3.32 millions shares in the IPO.

    Kotak Mahindra Capital, ICICI Securities and JP Morgan are the lead managers to the issue.

    The company has manufacturing capabilities in contrast media intermediates and high-intensity sweeteners, including saccharin and its salts. Its operations are primarily organized in three product categories: contrast media intermediates, high intensity sweeteners, and pharma intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

    Contrast media are agents used in medical imaging to enhance the visibility of body tissues under X-rays, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or ultrasound. Saccharin is primarily used in table-top sweeteners, oral care products such as toothpastes and mouthwashes, beverages (primarily soft-drinks), confectionary products (such as mints, candies, and bakery products), pharmaceutical products, food supplements and animal feeds.

    Close

    Related stories

    Its pharma intermediate and API business primarily focuses on collaborating with innovator pharmaceutical companies and multinational generic pharmaceutical companies by providing them with pharma intermediates that serve as building blocks for APIs in chronic therapeutic areas, such as the cardiovascular system (CVS), oncology and central nervous system (CNS), including new chemical entities (NCEs).

    Blue Jet Healthcare has three manufacturing facilities, which are located in Shahad (Unit I), Ambernath (Unit II) and Mahad (Unit III) in Maharashtra, with an annual installed capacity of 200.60 KL, 607.30 KL and 213.00 KL, respectively, as of March 2022. In FY21, it acquired a “greenfield” manufacturing site on a leasehold basis in Ambernath (Unit IV). Its total manufacturing capacity increased to 1020.90 KL as of FY22 from 230KL in FY18, according to the company's DRHP filed with SEBI.

    For FY22, the firm reported a revenue of Rs 683.47 crore against Rs 498.93 crore a year ago. Net profit for the year stood at Rs 181.59 crore versus Rs 135.79 crore last year. EBITDA margin for the year declined to 36.47 percent from 41.30 percent last year. Net debt for the year stood at Rs 70.61 crore.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Ravindra Sonavane
    Tags: #angiography #CT scans #healthcare #intravenous contrast dye #IPO #IPO - News #MRI #Oncology #Saccharin #ultrasound imaging #X-rays
    first published: Sep 3, 2022 05:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.