English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Barbeque Nation finalises IPO share allotment today; check the status via these 2 options

The Rs 453-crore initial public offering of Barbeque Nation opened from March 24-26 and was subscribed almost six times.

Moneycontrol News
April 01, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Casual-dining restaurant chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality is expected to finalise the allotment of shares on April 1, according to its prospects. Investors have two easy options to check their share allotment status.

The first option to check the status on IPO registrar's website.  One has to select 'Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited - IPO' in the dropdown list. Then enter either the PAN, application number or DP Client ID and finally, click on 'search' button.

The second option is to go through the BSE website. Select 'equity' option under issue type and 'Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited' in the dropdown list. Enter 'application number' and 'PAN number' and finally click on 'search'.

If the information provided by the investor is correct, the number of shares allotted will be reflected on the screen.

The funds will be refunded to anchor investors, if any, as well as unblocked ASBA account around April 5. The company will transfer equity shares to eligible investors' demat accounts around April 6.

Close

Related stories

Equity shares will start trading on the bourses around April 7.

The Rs 453-crore initial public offering of Barbeque Nation opened for subscription on March 24 and closed on March 26 with  a subscription of almost six times.

The offer comprised a fresh issue of Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 273 crore equity shares by existing selling shareholders. The fresh issue proceeds will get utilised for repaying debt.

As of December 2020, Barbeque Nation Hospitality had operated 147 Barbeque Nation restaurants (including opened, temporarily closed and under construction outlets) in 77 Indian cities and six restaurants in UAE, Oman and Malaysia.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Barbeque Nation Hospitality #IPO - News
first published: Apr 1, 2021 11:02 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.