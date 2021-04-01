Barbeque Nation finalises IPO share allotment today; check the status via these 2 options

live bse live

Casual-dining restaurant chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality is expected to finalise the allotment of shares on April 1, according to its prospects. Investors have two easy options to check their share allotment status.

The first option to check the status on IPO registrar's website. One has to select 'Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited - IPO' in the dropdown list. Then enter either the PAN, application number or DP Client ID and finally, click on 'search' button.

The second option is to go through the BSE website. Select 'equity' option under issue type and 'Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited' in the dropdown list. Enter 'application number' and 'PAN number' and finally click on 'search'.

If the information provided by the investor is correct, the number of shares allotted will be reflected on the screen.

The funds will be refunded to anchor investors, if any, as well as unblocked ASBA account around April 5. The company will transfer equity shares to eligible investors' demat accounts around April 6.

Equity shares will start trading on the bourses around April 7.

The Rs 453-crore initial public offering of Barbeque Nation opened for subscription on March 24 and closed on March 26 with a subscription of almost six times.

The offer comprised a fresh issue of Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 273 crore equity shares by existing selling shareholders. The fresh issue proceeds will get utilised for repaying debt.

As of December 2020, Barbeque Nation Hospitality had operated 147 Barbeque Nation restaurants (including opened, temporarily closed and under construction outlets) in 77 Indian cities and six restaurants in UAE, Oman and Malaysia.