MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Asianet Satellite Communications files draft papers for Rs 765-crore listing

Asiannet is predominantly present in Kerala, and has operations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST
Asianet Satellite Communications IPO

Asianet Satellite Communications IPO


Internet service provider Asianet Satellite Communications has filed the draft red herring prospectus with the capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 765 crore through a public issue.


The initial public offering comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 300 crore, and an offer-for-sale of Rs 465 crore by promoter Hathway Investments.


The company will utilise the fresh issue proceeds for repaying debts, expansion of network infrastructure, and general corporate purposes, according to the draft papers.


Click Here To Know All IPO Related News


Asiannet is one of the leading internet service providers (ISP) offering broadband internet service and also a multi-system operator (MSO) offering digital cable television services.

Close

Related stories


It is predominantly present in Kerala and has operations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra.


Also read - Metro Brands lists at 13% discount. What should investors do now?


Established in 1992, Asiannet is among the top three fixed broadband providers in Kerala with a market share of approximately 19 percent in FY21. Its cable television business, which is carried out by subsidiary Asianet Digital Networks, was among the top 13 MSOs/HITS operators in India as of June 2021.


Asianet Satellite has recorded significant growth in profit at Rs 31.03 crore for FY21, compared to Rs 0.29 crore a year back. Revenue from operations also jumped to Rs 510.06 crore from Rs 450.9 crore in the same period.


Also read - Medplus Health Services trades at double-digit premium in grey market ahead of listing day


Profit in six months ended September 2021 stood at Rs 16.67 crore on a revenue of Rs 291.3 crore. Since February 2020, the growth of its broadband business has further accelerated due to the COVID-19 pandemic driven by factors such as working from home, learning from home, entertainment and e-commerce.


Promoters and promoter group – Viren Rajan Raheja, Akshay Rajan Raheja, Coronet Investments, Hathway Investments, and Bloomingdale Investment and Finance – held 87.67 percent stake in the company, while public shareholders own the rest.


Click Here To Know The Latest Subscription Figures of CMS Info Systems IPO

Axis Capital and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are appointed as the book running lead managers to the issue. Link Intime India will act as a registrar for the IPO.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Asianet Satellite Communications #IPO - News
first published: Dec 22, 2021 02:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.