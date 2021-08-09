Aptus Value Housing Finance garners Rs 834 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

live bse live

Aptus Value Housing Finance on Monday said it has raised Rs 834 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale, which opens for public subscription on Tuesday.

The company has decided to allocate 2,36,26,500 equity shares at Rs 353 apiece aggregating the transaction size to Rs 834 crore, according to a circular uploaded on BSE website.

Nomura, Copthall Mauritius Investment, Steadview Capital Mauritius, Elara India Opportunities Fund,Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF) Axis MF and DSP MF, among others, have participated in the anchor book.

The initial public offering (IPO) comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,45,90,695 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

The public issue, with a price band of Rs 346-353 a share, will open for public subscription on August 10 and conclude on August 12. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 2,780 crore.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards augmenting the company's tier-1 capital requirements.

Aptus Value Housing Finance has a strong capital sponsorship by marquee investors like Westbridge, Malabar Investments, Sequoia Capital, Steadview Capital and Madison India.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 42 equity shares and in multiples of 42 equity shares thereafter.

Since the inception of the company in 2010 till date, the company has pristine asset quality with very low NPAs (non performing assets). The firm's asset under management has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.54 percent to Rs 4,067.76 crore during FY19-FY21.

Loans to self-employed customers accounted for 72.05 percent of the assets under management as of March 2021, while the balance 27.95 per cent accounted for salaried individuals.

As on March 2021, the company had a network of 190 branches catering to customers across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. After successfully growing its presence outside its home state, Tamil Nadu, to other major markets in southern India, Aptus Value Housing Finance is now intending to expand its branch network in large housing markets in Maharashtra, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Edelweiss Financial Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the investment bankers to the issue.