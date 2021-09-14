MARKET NEWS

Ahead of IPO, Sansera Engineering raises Rs 382 crore from anchor investors

Sansera Engineering IPO: The auto component maker has said it mopped up Rs 382 crore from anchor investors

Moneycontrol News
September 14, 2021 / 11:55 AM IST
Earlier, Sansera Engineering had filed IPO papers with Sebi in August 2018 and had also received its clearance to float the public issue. However, it did not go ahead with the launch. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Earlier, Sansera Engineering had filed IPO papers with Sebi in August 2018 and had also received its clearance to float the public issue. However, it did not go ahead with the launch. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

 
 
Auto component maker Sansera Engineering Ltd said it has mopped up Rs 382 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale, which opens for public subscription on September 14. The company has decided to allocate 51,35,162 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 744 apiece, valuing the transaction to Rs 382.05 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website on September 13.

Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Nomura, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Axis Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd, Max Life Insurance Company and Kuber India Fund are among the anchor investors.

The initial public offering (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 17,244,328 equity shares by promoters and investors. Those offering shares in the OFS are existing investors Client Ebene, CVCIGP II Employees Ebene and promoters — S Sekhar Vasan, Unni Rajagopal K, FR Singhvi and D Devaraj.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 734-744 a share, will open for public subscription on September 14 and conclude on September 16.

At the upper end of the price band, the initial share-sale is expected to garner Rs 1,283 crore. Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 percent for retail investors and the remaining 15 percent for non-institutional investors.

Close

The company expects that listing of the equity shares will enhance its visibility and brand image and provide liquidity to shareholders. Also, the listing will provide a public market for the equity shares. This is the company’s second attempt to go public.

Earlier, Sansera Engineering had filed IPO papers with Sebi in August 2018 and had also received its clearance to float the public issue. However, it did not go ahead with the launch.

The Bengaluru-based firm is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision engineered components across automotive and non-automotive sectors. Within the automotive sector, the company manufactures a wide range of precision forged and machined components and assemblies that are critical for engine, transmission, braking and other systems for the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle verticals.

In the non-automotive sector, Sansera Engineering manufactures precision components for the aerospace, off-road, agriculture and other segments, including engineering and capital goods. ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited are the book running lead managers to the issue.
first published: Sep 14, 2021 07:41 am

