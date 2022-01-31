MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    AGS Transact fails to impress on listing day; what should investors do?

    Analysts recommend that investors book profits on any gains post listing

    Chiranjivi Chakraborty
    Mumbai / January 31, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of AGS Transact Technologies listed bang at their issue price of Rs 175 on the National Stock Exchange on January 31, as the year’s first initial public offering suffered from weak market sentiment towards IPO stocks.

    The payments solutions provider and ATM management company saw its IPO subscribed 7.8 times, largely driven by high net-worth individuals and retail investors.

    The unflattering listing saw analysts recommend investors to book profits on any gains post listing.

    “The investors who got the allotment are advised to book the profit and look for other investment opportunities,” said Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart.

    Meena said the government’s focus on digital payments will reduce the use and availability of cash and impact the company’s ATM management business.

    Close

    Related stories

    Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

    AGS Transact Technologies provides digital and cash-based solutions to banks and corporate clients. It offers customised products and services comprising ATM and CRM outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions including merchant solutions, transaction processing services, and mobile wallets.

    The company’s IPO was wholly an offer-for-sale with the promoter Ravi Goyal selling shares worth Rs 650 crore. However, the company will indirectly receive those funds as Goyal has subscribed to compulsorily-convertible preference shares of the company.

    “Entire dependence on one sector, limited customers, and operating in a highly regulated and controlled environment with intense competition from peers as well as next-gen payment solutions providers are the big concerns,” said Ankur Saraswat, research analyst at Trustline Securities.

    Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia Global Research recommended clients avoid the stock for the long term. “Investors who have already subscribed to this issue can consider booking profit around 15 to 20 percent,” he said.

    At 11.45 am, shares of AGS Transact were trading 3.5 percent lower at Rs 168.80 on the NSE.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Chiranjivi Chakraborty
    Tags: #AGS Transact Technologies #IPO #IPO – Listings
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 12:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.