Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC mobilises Rs 789 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Marquee investors who participated in the anchor book were HSBC, International Monetary Fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Morgan Stanley Asia, BNP Paribas, and Societe Generale.

Moneycontrol News
September 28, 2021 / 09:58 PM IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, one of the four largest AMCs in India by quarterly average assets under management, has mopped up Rs 788.95 crore from 50 anchor investors on September 28, ahead of its IPO.

The issue will open for subscription on September 29 and will close on October 1.

The company, in consultation with selling shareholders and merchant bankers, has finalised allocation of 1,10,80,800 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 712 per share, it said in a BSE filing on September 28.

Marquee investors who participated in the anchor book were HSBC, International Monetary Fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Morgan Stanley Asia, BNP Paribas, and Societe Generale.

Domestic investors, including ICICI Prudential, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI MF, Axis MF, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, UTI MF, Tata AIG General Insurance, Kotak Mutual Fund, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, Abakkus Growth Fund, Max Life Insurance, and Reliance General Insurance also invested in the Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life AMC-promoted company, through anchor book.

The company plans to raise Rs 2,768 crore through its public issue that is entirely an offer for sale by promoters - Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 695- Rs 712 per equity share.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is the largest non-bank affiliated AMC in India by quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) since March 2018. As of June 2021, it managed a total AUM of Rs 2,93,600 crore across its portfolio of mutual funds (excluding domestic fund of funds (FoFs)), portfolio management services, offshore, and real estate offerings.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC #IPO - Upcoming Issues
first published: Sep 28, 2021 09:58 pm

