3-Point Analysis | Ant Group's $37 billion IPO suspended: Here’s what happened

The Shanghai Stock Exchange suspended first-day trading in Ant Group just before its scheduled listing. Shortly after this, the Hong Kong stock exchange also said that the stock market debut of online finance giant has been postponed.
China has suspended Ant Group's blockbuster IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong just before its scheduled listing on November 5 citing major issues. The regulators also summoned Ant Group founder Jack Ma and two other senior executives to a meeting.Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to find out what happened to the world's biggest initial public offering.
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 03:14 pm