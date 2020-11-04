172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ipo|3-point-analysis-ant-groups-37-billion-ipo-suspended-heres-what-happened-6065161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Ant Group's $37 billion IPO suspended: Here’s what happened

The Shanghai Stock Exchange suspended first-day trading in Ant Group just before its scheduled listing. Shortly after this, the Hong Kong stock exchange also said that the stock market debut of online finance giant has been postponed.

Moneycontrol News

China has suspended Ant Group's blockbuster IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong just before its scheduled listing on November 5 citing major issues. The regulators also summoned Ant Group founder Jack Ma and two other senior executives to a meeting.

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to find out what happened to the world's biggest initial public offering.
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 03:14 pm

tags #Ant Group #Ant Group IPO #IPO #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.