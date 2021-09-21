MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

IPO-bound Paytm employees add 5.45 lakh more shares for monetisation

As per a regulatory filing by One97 Communications (OCL), about 20 more employees have converted their ESOPs into a total of 5,45,735 shares.

PTI
September 21, 2021 / 04:25 PM IST

Digital payments and financial firm Paytm has received over 5.45 lakh shares from around 20 more employees for monetisation in its upcoming IPO.

As per a regulatory filing by One97 Communications (OCL), about 20 more employees have converted their ESOPs into a total of 5,45,735 shares.

Earlier, 200 former and current employees had converted their ESOPs into shares, taking the total count of employees to around 220.

Last week, Paytm gave time till September 22 to employees to convert their ESOPs into shares for monetisation in the upcoming IPO.

For 'designated persons' to sell or buy shares, the deadline is September 27, while for KMPs (Key Management Personnel) and selling shareholders, the date is September 22.

Close

Paytm is also facilitating loans of up to Rs 100 crore through its lending partners and will also bear the interest of these loans for six months so that employees can handle their finances better and yet become proud shareholders of the company.

The company has a total paid-up capital of Rs 60,72,74,082, as of September 2021. It is looking for a valuation of around Rs 1.47 lakh crore at the time of public listing.

Paytm has reported the highest gross merchandise value of Rs 4.03 lakh crore in the payments industry.
PTI
Tags: #Business #ESOPs #PayTm
first published: Sep 21, 2021 04:24 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.