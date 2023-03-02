English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    2 days to go : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
    Battleground 2023
    politician_pic

    Meghalaya

    Total seats

    Nagaland

    Total seats

    Tripura

    Total seats

    iPhone supplier Foxconn to invest in Telangana, 'create 1 lakh jobs'

    The investment comes at a time when the Centre has said it will approve two applications to set up electronics chip manufacturing plants in the country

    Aihik Sur
    March 02, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST
    Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Foxconn chairman Young Liu, Telangana's IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao after the signing of the agreement for investment in the State

    Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Foxconn chairman Young Liu, Telangana's IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao after the signing of the agreement for investment in the State

    Telangana's industries and information technology minister KT Rama Rao on March 2 announced a "mega investment" by Apple's iPhone supplier Foxconn in Telangana, which he said would create 1 lakh jobs.

    "Super stoked to announce a mega investment by @HonHai_Foxconn in Telangana that will create employment for a whopping One Lakh youngsters in Telangana. The announcement is made after Chairman of FoxConn Mr Young Liu met Hon'ble CM Sir KCR Garu at Pragathi Bhavan today (sic)," he tweeted

    Later in the evening, Liu and Rao will inaugurate the state government's T-Works, where innovators can design and build prototypes for their innovation.

    In another tweet, from the account of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the government announced that an agreement was signed between Foxconn and Telangana.

    A rough English translation of the Telugu tweet reads, "This agreement paves the way for Hon Hai Foxconn to set up an electronics products industry in the State."

    More details about the investment are awaited.

    On his second visit to India, Liu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 1. He also met ministry of electronics and information technology secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma and his colleagues.

    These meetings and investment come at a time when the government has said that it would approve two applications to start building electronics chip manufacturing plants in the country.

    Last year, Foxconn, announced that it acquired 4.08 million shares in Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited for $500 million. With the investment, Taiwan-based Foxconn, which is the world's largest contract electronics maker, plans to take the workforce at its plant in Tamil Nadu to 70,000 by adding 53,000 more workers over the next two years.

    Apart from that, a joint venture between Indian conglomerate Vedanta and  Foxconn has picked the Dholera Special Investment Region near Ahmedabad in Gujarat for setting up a semiconductor and display manufacturing facility.

    Aihik Sur covers tech policy, drones, space tech among other beats at Moneycontrol
    first published: Mar 2, 2023 06:35 pm