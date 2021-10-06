Ipca Laboratories Q2 PAT seen up 7.3% YoY to Rs 292.6 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Pharma sector. The brokerage house expects Ipca Laboratories to report net profit at Rs 292.6 crore up 7.3% year-on-year (up 2.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,437.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 7.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 388 crore.

