INX Media Case LIVE: After CBI, ED team at P Chidambaram's New Delhi house

Aug 20, 2019 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Here is a brief timeline of the events in the INX Media case
What the Delhi High Court held on August 20:
January 25, 2019: Delhi HC reserved its judgment on P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail in both the cases.
Aug 1, 2019: ED asked Karti to vacate the Jor Bagh residence in New Delhi, a property which the agency had attached earlier.
August 20, 2019: Delhi HC dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas, also declining Chidambaram's request to stay the order for three days in order to enable him to move an appeal in the SC.
July 23, 2018: He moved the Delhi HC for anticipatory bail in the money laundering case lodged by the ED.
July 25, 2018: The High Court granted P Chidambaram interim protection from arrest in both the cases.
Oct 11, 2018: The ED attached Karti Chidambaram's assets worth Rs 54 crore in India, the UK and Spain, in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.
May 15, 2017: Alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment and Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the group while receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, the CBI registered an FIR in the INX media case.
October 9, 2017: P Chidambaram told the Supreme Court that the BJP-led government has been carrying a "politically-motivated vendetta" against him and his son Karti Chidambaram.
2018: The ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard. The CBI summoned Chidambaram for questioning.
Anand Sharma, Congress: Chidambaram has sought appeal in SC tomorrow... his bail was rejected today but what's the urgency that ED and CBI are haunting him tonight? What's happening today is not good for democracy. (News18)
Later, they went to a consultation room and were joined by other senior advocates and party colleagues, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Salman Khurshid.
Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, who had appeared for Chidambaram in the High Court on August 20, also joined them later.
After hectic parleys, Sibal said he has been informed by an apex court official to mention the petition on August 21 at 10:30 am before an appropriate bench.
He said that as Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will be sitting in the Constitution bench for hearing the Ayodhya case, the petition is to be mentioned before the senior-most judge, who is not on the Constitution bench.
Congress leader P Chidambaram, facing threat of arrest in the INX media scam, failed to get an audience from Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on August 20 for urgent hearing of his appeal in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order dismissing his anticipatory bail plea.
A team of lawyers led by senior advocate and Chidambaram's party colleague Kapil Sibal was told by Registrar (Judicial) to mention the petition on the morning of August 21 in the apex court.
Sibal was the first senior advocate to reach the apex court to meet Chidambaram and the two were seen rushing from one corridor to another to meet officials including the secretary general and CJI's staff for having word with Justice Gogoi.
What the Delhi High Court held on August 20:
Congress leader P Chidambaram suffered a major setback on August 20 as the Delhi High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail in the INX Media scam, paving way for the investigating agencies, CBI and ED, to arrest him.
The High Court held that he was "prima facie the kingpin" in the INX Media corruption and money laundering cases and "simply because he is a Member of Parliament would not justify grant of pre-arrest bail to him".
"Facts of the case prima facie reveal that petitioner is the kingpin, that is, the key conspirator in this case. Law enforcing agencies cannot be made ineffective by putting legal obstacles in the offences in question," the judge said.
The High Court said this was a "classic case of money laundering" and the twin facts which have weighed to deny pre-arrest bail to him are "gravity" of the offence and "evasive" replies given by him to questions put to him while he was under protective cover extended to him by this court.
What has happened today:
# Delhi HC rejects former finance minister P Chidambaram's bail plea in the INX Media case
# Chidambaram moves Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's order
# Chidambaram leaves the top court
# Six-member CBI team reaches Chidambaram's house at Jor Bagh in New Delhi
# CBI team leaves Chidambaram's residence
# ED team arrives at Chidambaram's house