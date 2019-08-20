INX Media Case LIVE: After CBI, ED team at P Chidambaram's New Delhi house

Here is a brief timeline of the events in the INX Media case

January 25, 2019: Delhi HC reserved its judgment on P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail in both the cases.

Aug 1, 2019: ED asked Karti to vacate the Jor Bagh residence in New Delhi, a property which the agency had attached earlier.

August 20, 2019: Delhi HC dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas, also declining Chidambaram's request to stay the order for three days in order to enable him to move an appeal in the SC.