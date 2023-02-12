Investment proposals worth Rs 33.5 lakh crore received in Global Investors Summit: CM Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

Investment proposals have been made for all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh in the Global Investors Summit, unlike earlier when investment in the state, meant only in the areas falling in the National Capital Region, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

He also said these proposals will lead to the creation of 93 lakh job opportunities and asserted that the state is a safe destination for investment.

"The investment that will come into Uttar Pradesh will foster development. Investment proposals worth Rs 33.5 lakh crore were received in the Global Investors Summit. With this investment, 93 lakh jobs and employment will also be created," he said on the third and last of the event, attended by industry delegations and corporate leaders from the country and the world.

On the concluding day, President Droupadi Murmu also addressed the summit and said the state is "capable and ready" to become India's growth engine.

The chief minister said, "Earlier investment in the state meant investment only in the National Capital Region (of the state)." However, in this summit, investment proposals have been received for all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said, adding that "investment proposals worth Rs 9.54 lakh crore and Rs 4.28 lakh crore have been received for the state's Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions".

He assured that ministers and officials will work together to implement all the investment proposals in a systematic manner. The state works on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "mantra" of "reform, perform and transform", the chief minister added.

Adityanath said transparent single-window systems such as "Nivesh Sarathi", "Nivesh Mitra", "Mukhyamantri Udyami Mitra" and "Incentive Monitoring System" were created to assist entrepreneurs from the stage of signing agreements to getting their investment on the ground.

With all this and good law and order situation, people were attracted to invest in the state, he said.

Possibilities in Uttar Pradesh are limitless, "the compassion of the prime minister is helping in furthering industrial investment", he said.

"The state government is committed to making Uttar Pradesh a developed state of a 'new India' and the largest economy of the country," Adityanath said.

He emphasised that Uttar Pradesh will become a trillion dollar economy and working with the aim of making it the biggest economy in the country.

"In the last nine years, India's respect has increased in the whole world under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi...," Adityanath said, adding that the global community sees Uttar Pradesh as a "best investment destination".

He said that since ancient times, Uttar Pradesh has a rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

Baba Vishwanath Dham of Kashi, "the oldest city in the world", attracts people from across the globe, the chief minister said.

Then there is Lord Ram's birthplace Ayodhya and the confluence of the Ganga, Jamuna and Saraswati in Prayagraj, the land of Kumbh, he said.