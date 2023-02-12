English
    Investment proposals worth Rs 33.5 lakh crore received in Global Investors Summit: CM Yogi Adityanath

    PTI
    February 12, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST
    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

    Investment proposals have been made for all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh in the Global Investors Summit, unlike earlier when investment in the state, meant only in the areas falling in the National Capital Region, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

    He also said these proposals will lead to the creation of 93 lakh job opportunities and asserted that the state is a safe destination for investment.

    "The investment that will come into Uttar Pradesh will foster development. Investment proposals worth Rs 33.5 lakh crore were received in the Global Investors Summit. With this investment, 93 lakh jobs and employment will also be created," he said on the third and last of the event, attended by industry delegations and corporate leaders from the country and the world.

    On the concluding day, President Droupadi Murmu also addressed the summit and said the state is "capable and ready" to become India's growth engine.