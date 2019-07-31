App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 06:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Invesco Oppenheimer Fund to buy 11% stake in Zee Entertainment from promoters for Rs 4,224 cr

It was reported that Zee Entertainment Enterprises might soon finalise the binding agreement from a financial investor for a partial stake sale

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Essel Group July 31 said Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund will buy an additional 11 percent stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises from the company's promoters for Rs 4,224 crore.


Oppenheimer held a 7.74 percent stake in Zee Entertainment as of June 30, 2019.

"Essel Group had initiated the process of divesting its key assets, with an aim to repay all the lenders by September 2019. During this divestment process, the Group has received a positive response from multiple partners expressing interest to buy the stake in ZEEL and the other key Non Media Assets," the company said in a release to the exchange.

Currently, Essel Group owns a 35.79 percent stake in Zee Entertainment, with 63.98 percent of Essel Group’s Holding in Zee Entertainment has been pledged with lenders.

The release noted that the Essel Group is aims to repay lenders by September 2019, and is confident to complete overall process of repayment within the agreed timeline.

Close
Speaking on this development, Punit Goenka, Managing Director and CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises said, “I’m extremely glad to share that the Fund as a Financial Investor has further reposed its faith in ZEEL. It also gives me immense pleasure to note their strong belief and trust in the intrinsic value of our precious asset. It is the valuable belief and support of our esteemed financial investors that enables us to consistently generate great value, year after year”.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 06:23 pm

tags #Business #India #Zee Entertainment

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.