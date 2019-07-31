Invesco Oppenheimer Fund to buy 11% stake in Zee Entertainment from promoters for Rs 4,224 cr

Essel Group July 31 said Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund will buy an additional 11 percent stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises from the company's promoters for Rs 4,224 crore.

Oppenheimer held a 7.74 percent stake in Zee Entertainment as of June 30, 2019.

"Essel Group had initiated the process of divesting its key assets, with an aim to repay all the lenders by September 2019. During this divestment process, the Group has received a positive response from multiple partners expressing interest to buy the stake in ZEEL and the other key Non Media Assets," the company said in a release to the exchange.

Currently, Essel Group owns a 35.79 percent stake in Zee Entertainment, with 63.98 percent of Essel Group’s Holding in Zee Entertainment has been pledged with lenders.

The release noted that the Essel Group is aims to repay lenders by September 2019, and is confident to complete overall process of repayment within the agreed timeline.