Intel India head Nivruti Rai exits after 29 years, to lead Invest India

Nivruti Rai will lead Invest India

Intel India’s head Nivruti Rai, who has quit the tech company, has been picked to lead the investment promotion body Invest India, sources told Moneycontrol on June 23.

This comes months after the investment promotion body’s managing director and chief executive officer Deepak Bagla stepped down after an audit by the commerce ministry questioned the work accomplished by Invest India.

Invest India was set up as a non-profit venture under the ministry’s department of industrial policy & promotion.

Rai joins Invest India from Intel where she was the country head of India as well as the VP of Intel Foundry Services. She spent 29 years at the company.

Intel confirmed her exit in a statement. “Today, Intel India is our largest engineering site outside the US and a critical talent base for the company. We will have more to share soon about Intel India leadership plans and we wish Nivruti all the best in her next chapter,” it said.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Rai joined Intel as a design engineer in 1994 and worked with the company in the US till 2005 before moving to India. She was the country head for India since 2016.

She was also conferred the Nari Shakti award in 2022 by President Ramnath Kovind.

After Bagla stepped down, Manmeet Nanda, the joint secretary in the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade, was given the additional charge as Invest India MD and CEO.

Bagla’s departure was contentious, as reported by Moneycontrol there were allegations of impropriety and little to show for Invest India’s performance.