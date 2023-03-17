Deepak Bagla steps down as MD & CEO of Invest India

Deepak Bagla, Managing Director and CEO of Invest India, has stepped down after a Ministry of Commerce audit questioned the work accomplished by the investment promotion body, people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol has learned that the audit had been going on for a year and Bagla came in for intense questioning. The people cited above also said the Commerce Ministry had reprimanded Bagla, stating that the audit had found no substantial work had happened on ground.

Moneycontrol has reached out to Bagla and Commerce Ministry for comments. We will update this copy as and when they respond.

A regular at media jamborees, Bagla was a prominent face among those pitching the India story to investors at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year. He assembled a crew of young professionals, who put together the impressive India Lounge on the Davos promenade, which became a fixture for Indian CEOs visiting the Swiss city.

Bagla often conflated India’s rise as a hot favorite for foreign direct investment with the work done by Invest India. The body was set up in 2009 under section 25 of the Companies Act 1956 to facilitate investments.

A biography posted online notes that Bagla, an alumnus of St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and Georgetown University, Washington DC, began his career at the World Bank. In 1989 he joined the Citibank Global Corporate and Investment Banking team, with roles and responsibilities in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.