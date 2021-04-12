Insecticides (India) Q4 PAT Rs. 8 cr: Sharekhan

Insecticides India has zero promoter pledge and low debt. (Image: insecticidesindia.com)

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Agri Inputs sector. The brokerage house expects Insecticides (India) to report net profit at Rs. 8 crore (up 25% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 2 percent Y-o-Y (down 18.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 243 crore, according to Sharekhan.

