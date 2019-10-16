App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 04:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Inox Wind closes deal to sell 50 MW wind project to Adani Green Energy

The 2 MW wind turbines have one of the highest swept areas that make it ideally suited to maximise returns in low wind areas, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind on Wednesday said it has closed a deal for sale of 50 MW wind power project at Dayapar, Kutch in Gujarat to Adani Green Energy. The project is part of the capacity won under SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India) bids for wind power projects connected on the central grid, a company statement said.

The 2 MW wind turbines have one of the highest swept areas that make it ideally suited to maximise returns in low wind areas, it said.

Inox Wind's Kutch site would become one of the largest wind farms in India post execution of capacities won in different rounds of SECI and state auctions.

Close

Apart from this project, Inox Wind has already commissioned 166 MW of wind projects for Adani.

related news

As part of the deal, Inox Wind will also provide long term operations and maintenance services, the statement added.

Inox Wind is a wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs (independent power producers), utilities, PSUs and corporate investors.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 04:15 pm

tags #Adani Green Energy #Business #Inox Wind #Market news

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.