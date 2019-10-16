Inox Wind closes deal to sell 50 MW wind project to Adani Green Energy

Wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind on Wednesday said it has closed a deal for sale of 50 MW wind power project at Dayapar, Kutch in Gujarat to Adani Green Energy. The project is part of the capacity won under SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India) bids for wind power projects connected on the central grid, a company statement said.

The 2 MW wind turbines have one of the highest swept areas that make it ideally suited to maximise returns in low wind areas, it said.

Inox Wind's Kutch site would become one of the largest wind farms in India post execution of capacities won in different rounds of SECI and state auctions.

Apart from this project, Inox Wind has already commissioned 166 MW of wind projects for Adani.

As part of the deal, Inox Wind will also provide long term operations and maintenance services, the statement added.