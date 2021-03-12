Infosys to hire 500 people with Google Career Certificates in US over next two years

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Infosys will hire 500 people with Google Career Certificates in the US in areas including Data Analytics over the next two years rather than their degree.

This will be done in partnership with Merit America, an organisation that helps people without bachelor degree get jobs.

Accenture and Cognizant are other IT firms who will be hiring people based on Google Career Certificates in the US.

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet Inc said in a blog, "In India, we’re working to make certificates more accessible and launch an employer consortium."

Infosys is among the 130 employers in the US who will hire people with these certificates that offer programmes in four areas - Data Analytics, Project Management, and User Experience (UX) Design and Associate Android Developer Certification, which prepares learners for entry-level jobs in Android development.

People who have earned these certificates can share their resumes directly with employers like Anthem, Verizon, Bayer, Deloitte, SAP, and Better.com, Accenture, Walmart, Infosys and, of course, Google.

“We’re also partnering with Guild Education, which works with Fortune 1000 companies, to bring Google Career Certificates to help some of the country’s largest employers upskill their workforce,” Pichai added.

This is a part of the Grow with Google initiative that was launched in 2017. So far, the company has helped 6 million Americans get training in digital skills and nearly 170,000 Americans were able to land new jobs.



We’re dedicated to hiring skilled, diverse talent in high-growth fields and are proud to commit to hiring 500 Google Career Certificate graduates over the next two years, with the support of @MeritAmerica’s training. https://t.co/GUYT56HhTm #GrowWithGoogle pic.twitter.com/M8HTqL6yJF

— Infosys USA (@InfosysUSA) March 12, 2021

S Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys said: “Infosys joins a coveted consortium of employers for Google Career Certificate program to hire based on skills and not on degrees. Access to digital skills for all and hiring based on skills will bridge the divide.”