English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Infosys to hire 500 people with Google Career Certificates in US over next two years

Infosys, Accenture and Cognizant are among over 130 firms who will be hiring people with Google Career Certificates in the US. In India, the company is working to make certificates more accessible and launch an employer consortium, said Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet Inc in a blog.

Moneycontrol News
March 12, 2021 / 03:25 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infosys will hire 500 people with Google Career Certificates in the US in areas including Data Analytics over the next two years rather than their degree.

This will be done in partnership with Merit America, an organisation that helps people without bachelor degree get jobs.

Accenture and Cognizant are other IT firms who will be hiring people based on Google Career Certificates in the US.

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet Inc said in a blog, "In India, we’re working to make certificates more accessible and launch an employer consortium."

Infosys is among the 130 employers in the US who will hire people with these certificates that offer programmes in four areas - Data Analytics, Project Management, and User Experience (UX) Design and Associate Android Developer Certification, which prepares learners for entry-level jobs in Android development.

Close

Related stories

People who have earned these certificates can share their resumes directly with employers like Anthem, Verizon, Bayer, Deloitte, SAP, and Better.com, Accenture, Walmart, Infosys and, of course, Google.

“We’re also partnering with Guild Education, which works with Fortune 1000 companies, to bring Google Career Certificates to help some of the country’s largest employers upskill their workforce,” Pichai added.

This is a part of the Grow with Google initiative that was launched in 2017. So far, the company has helped 6 million Americans get training in digital skills and nearly 170,000 Americans were able to land new jobs.

S Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys said: “Infosys joins a coveted consortium of employers for Google Career Certificate program to hire based on skills and not on degrees. Access to digital skills for all and hiring based on skills will bridge the divide.”

 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Google Career Certificates #hiring #Infosys
first published: Mar 12, 2021 02:28 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.