App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 07:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys settles case with Sebi, pays Rs 34 lakh towards settlement

The watchdog had issued a notice seeking to initiate adjudication proceedings against the company in November 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT major Infosys has settled with Sebi a case of alleged disclosure lapses regarding severance payment made to its former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal. The company paid Rs 34.35 lakh to settle the case with the markets regulator, according to an order.

The watchdog had issued a notice seeking to initiate adjudication proceedings against the company in November 2017.

The notice related to Sebi examining the scrip of Infosys during which the issues pertaining to severance payment to Bansal was also looked into. Bansal resigned from the company on October 11, 2015, according to the order.

During the examination, prima facie, it was found that the severance payment was made without prior approval of audit committee as well as nomination and remuneration committee. These were violations of various listing norms.

related news

In December 2017, Infosys filed an application under the settlement mechanism.

The company in its meeting with the regulator's internal committee in February 2018 proposed to pay Rs 34.35 lakh towards settlement charges.

The amount was approved by the panel of whole-time members of Sebi, the regulator said in an order dated February 15.

Infosys paid Rs 34.35 lakh towards settlement charges on February 4, following which the regulator has disposed of the "proposed adjudication proceedings in respect of the applicant for the defaults".

Enforcement actions, including restoring or initiating the proceedings, could be initiated if any representation made by them is found to be untrue, the Sebi order said.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 06:58 pm

tags #Business #Infosys #Market news #Rajiv Bansal #SEBI

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.