Infosys COO says several e-filing portal glitches resolved, 1 lakh returns filed so far

Several technical glitches raised initially in the Infosys' new Income Tax e-filing portal have been resolved over last week and close to a lakh returns have been filed, says Infosys COO UB Pravin Rao.

However, as the new features are being introduced in the portal it has caused concerns in certain areas like e-procurement, which will be addressed in the next few weeks, he added.

Rao was responding to the queries from close to half a dozen shareholders regarding the technical glitches in the new Income Tax e-filing portal during the company’s 40th annual general meeting on June 19. This also comes ahead of the meeting with the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in June 22.

The system went live on June 7 night and ran into glitches since then, with many users posting tweets tagging the Finance Minister.

Rao explained, “Over the last week several of the technology glitches that impacted the performance and stability of the portal have been addressed and as a result we have observed lakhs of daily unique users in the portal.”

He further added that close to a lakh returns have been filed so far.

“As new functions are introduced in this complex platform we have observed concerns related to filing forms, e-proceedings among other areas. Our project team is working to resolve this to ensure seamless experience for the users,” he said.

While the company is concerned about the initial inconvenience the new e-filing portal has caused for the users, Rao said that Infosys is committed to resolving all other issues at the earliest. “We are looking forward to working with all the stakeholders over the next few weeks to ensure that all inputs and feedback are being addressed,” he added.

Infosys was awarded the contract in 2019 after the bidding process with an outlay of Rs 4,242 crore. The project aimed to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and also expedite refunds.

After the minister flagged the issue on June 8, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani assured minister that the company is working to resolve the issue, hours after she raised concerns on tech glitches and grievances on the newly launched e-filing portal.

In a tweet on late June 8 evening, Nilekani said, “The new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance end user experience. @nsitharaman ji, we have observed some technical issues on day one, and are working to resolve them. @Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week.”