Finance Ministry to meet Infosys on issues related to new Income Tax portal

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had raised concerns on tech glitches and grievances on the newly launched e-filing portal.

Senior officials of the Finance Ministry will hold a meeting with software major Infosys on June 22, 2021, on issues and glitches related to the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department,

The meeting comes days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised concerns on tech glitches and grievances on the newly launched e-filing portal. Following this, Infosys co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani assured the finance minister that the company is working to resolve the issue and said the system would stabilise in a week.

The other stakeholders who will be part of the meeting include members from ICAI, auditors, consultants and taxpayers.

"The new portal has been fraught with several technical glitches leading to taxpayer inconvenience. Written representations on the problems' difficulties faced in the portal have also been invited from the stakeholders," a statement quoting Surabhi Ahluwalia, Commissioner of Income Tax said.

The statement further said that representatives from the Infosys team will be present to answer queries, clarify issues and receive inputs on the working of the portal, to remove glitches and sort out issues faced by the taxpayers.

Infosys was awarded the contract in 2019 after the bidding process with an outlay of Rs 4,242 crore. The project aimed at developing the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and also expedite refunds. The system went live on June 7 night and ran into glitches since then, with many users posting tweets tagging the finance minister.