you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys, Celonis ink partnership

Together, Infosys and Celonis will enable enterprise customers to meet their digital needs by helping them to scale the adoption of SAP S/4HANA and SaaS platforms.

PTI
 
 
Infosys on Monday announced its global partnership with Celonis, a market leader in AI- enhanced process mining and process excellence software, to transform ERP modernisation and business process optimization.

This partnership will enable customers to embark on long term transformation projects with significant operational savings, overcoming challenges typically associated with crowded technology landscapes, blends of legacy and homegrown systems, and operational silos that threaten digital transformation agendas, Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys said in a statement.

Leveraging Celonis' unique capabilities, Infosys will drive business excellence and improve productivity through automation and building cutting-edge technology platforms, the statement added.

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 02:42 pm

tags #Artificial Intelligence #Business #Celonis #Companies #Infosys

