English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    IndusInd Bank Q4 Net Profit seen up 50.7% YoY to Rs. 2,110.8 cr: Motilal Oswal

    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 19.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,750 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

    Broker Research
    April 13, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST
    IndusInd Bank

    IndusInd Bank

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January - March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Banking and Financial sector. The brokerage house expects IndusInd Bank to report net profit at Rs. 2,110.8 crore up 50.7% year-on-year (up 7.5% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 19.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,750 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

    Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 13.9% Y-o-Y (up 4.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,848.6 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Motilal_Banking & Insurance

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Banking and Financial #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #IndusInd Bank #Motilal Oswal #Result Poll
    first published: Apr 13, 2023 04:25 pm