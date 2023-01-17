Indo-Russian JV starts manufacturing Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles for Indian Army at Amethi plant

Representative image.

The joint venture between India and Russia, Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), has started producing AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles at Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, a press release from Rosoboronexport stated on January 17.

The joint venture plans to localise the production of AK-203 rifles to 100 percent in India. Additionally, the company may upgrade its production facilities to manufacture advanced assault rifles based on the Kalashnikov assault rifle platform in the future

According to Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport of Russia, "Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, has produced the first batch of 7.62 mm Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles. The beginning of deliveries to the Indian Army is expected soon."

DAP (Defence acquisition procedure) 2020 and the Made in India initiative are fully complied with by Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited. Today, India is the first country to start producing the AK-200-series assault rifles of the world-famous brand.

With the launch of the production of Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles, high-quality, convenient and modern small arms will begin to enter service with India’s defence and law enforcement agencies, said Sergey Chemezov, General Director of Rostec. "The model combines excellent ergonomics, adaptability to different shooters and high-performance characteristics, it is one of the best assault rifles in the world," he added.