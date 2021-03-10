IndiGo, SpiceJet & GoAir had on-time performance of 93.7%, 76.9% and 72.8% in January: Hardeep Singh Puri

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir had on-time performance (OTP) of 93.7 percent, 76.9 percent and 72.8 percent, respectively, in January this year, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

IndiGo’s OTP was highest among the three airlines in November and December last year too, stated data presented by Puri in his written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

IndiGo’s on-time performance in November and December 2020 was 97.5 percent and 94.7 percent, respectively, the minister mentioned.

While SpiceJet’s OTP was 91.7 percent and 79.2 percent in these two months, GoAir’s on-time performance was 84 percent and 77.8 percent, he added.

The minister also presented data about the flights cancelled by the aforesaid three airlines.

IndiGo cancelled 1.29 percent, 1.36 percent and 1.35 percent flights in November 2020, December 2020 and January 2021, respectively, he noted.

SpiceJet cancelled 1.14 percent, 1.57 percent and 2.3 percent flights, while GoAir cancelled 0 percent, 0.47 percent and 1.59 percent flights in these three months, he added.

Currently, IndiGo has around 54 percent share in domestic market in terms of passenger numbers, while SpiceJet and GoAir have around 13 percent and 8.2 percent share, as per aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).